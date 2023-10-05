In an effort to rejuvenate tourism activities across the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious plan to host tourism festivals in every district. Every district in Himachal Pradesh to hold tourism festival: Govt

Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), Raghubir Singh, announced this initiative during a press conference in Shimla.

Singh revealed that the state government aims to involve schools and colleges in these district festivals, creating a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. The exact dates for these festivals are yet to be announced.

One innovative aspect of the plan is the organisation of photography competitions, with the winning entries being shared on social media platforms. Singh believes that showcasing these images will reassure potential tourists that the state has fully resumed its tourism activities and that they can once again visit its renowned destinations with confidence.

Singh emphasised that all tourism spots and hotels are prepared to welcome visitors and offer them memorable experiences, much like in the pre-disaster days. This initiative comes as the state attempts to recover from not one, but two major setbacks – the first being the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, and the most recent being a natural disaster that struck the region.

Praising chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the HPTDC chairman acknowledged the substantial ₹4,500 crore relief package that the government had rolled out. He described this as a significant step towards aiding those who suffered losses during the disaster.

The state government had declared Himachal Pradesh a ‘natural calamity-affected area’ on August 18, recognising the need for decisive action to rehabilitate and restore the damage caused during the monsoon season. Singh, a government spokesperson, elaborated on the relief package, specifying that it would be used to provide support to individuals who faced significant losses between July 7 and September 30.

He emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to overcoming the aftermath of this natural disaster, underlining its dedication to the overall development of the state.

