Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish 5 pledges given by PM Modi: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon the people of the state to take a pledge to accomplish the ‘Panch Pran’ (five resolves) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047, and ensure their contribution towards transforming the county into a potential superpower of the world.

“The state of Haryana also pledges to assimilate these ‘Panch Pran’ of the Prime Minister which are moving forward with bigger resolves of developed India, erase all traces of servitude, feel pride in our legacy, the strength of unity and fulfil the duties as a responsible citizen,” the chief minister said in his Independence Day address after hoisting the National Flag at Samalkha in Panipat district on the occasion of Independence Day.

The chief minister said, “While following our great cultural traditions and high moral values, we have to work unitedly to make the country and the state ‘swachh, swastha and khushal’ (clean, healthy and skilled).”

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the chief minister said that the people of Haryana have raised the pride of ‘Maa Bharti’ by proudly hoisting the Tricolour atop 60 lakh houses.

“We are proud that on May 10, 1857, the uprising of the country’s first freedom struggle movement is sparked from Ambala. Our brave soldiers have played a significant role in protecting the borders of the country even after Independence. Even, in the present army, every 10th soldier belongs to Haryana,” the CM said.

He said that a Shaheedi Smarak (war memorial) is being built in the Ambala Cantonment to remember the martyrs of India’s first freedom struggle. Besides, another Shaheed Smarak in the memory of great freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram will soon be constructed at Nasibpur village in Mahendragarh. Also, the state government will be constructing one more Shaheed Smarak at Rohnat village in Bhiwani.

Counting the achievements of eight years of the BJP rule, he said that 17 new national highways have been declared in the state of which work of seven has been completed.

“The work has also started on the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor from Palwal to Sonepat via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhoda-Kundli to be constructed at a cost of ₹6,000 crore,” he said, adding that also under the Panchgram vision, work is underway to develop five new cities along the alignment of the KMP corridor and state-of-the-art industrial and commercial township near Kharkhoda and IMT at Sohna is also being developed.

The chief minister made a special mention of the sportspersons of the state saying that the players of Haryana have contributed a lot to the country’s total 61 medals tally in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Earlier in the ‘Khelo India Youth Games-2021’, our players won 137 medals and got the first position in the country,” he added.

The chief minister said that after 75 years of Independence, for the first time, the villagers have got the ownership rights of their property by making the villages free from LAL DORA. “In the last seven-and-a-half-year, the holistic development of Haryana ensured while rising above casteism, regionalism and nepotism,” he said.