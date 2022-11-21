Every year 1200 posts to be filled in Punjab Police, says DGP

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday stated that every year 1000 to 1200 posts will be filled in Punjab Police to provide employment to the youth of the state. He was here to inaugurate multi-purpose hall and police canteen in police line, in presence of deputy inspector general (DIG Ferozepur range) Ranjit Singh Dhillon. While interacting with the media, he said, “Recruitment of 10000 cops will be completed soon, with which there will be no crunch of the staff in the police stations of Punjab”.

Welcoming the extended jurisdiction of the BSF in Punjab, he said, “There is good coordination of the Punjab Police with the BSF and both have strengthened second line of defence together. Extended jurisdiction is helpful for the BSF in curbing the criminal elements including smugglers”.

Responding to a query on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, he said, “Dharam Parchar and freedom of speech and expression by anyone is welcome, but there should be no glorification of the weapons. Violation of law will be taken seriously”.