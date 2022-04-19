Evolve a new model of governance in Punjab: Bir Devinder

Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh said on Monday that Punjab should develop its own new model of governance rather than unreasonably advertising the inapplicable Delhi Model of governance as there are countless dissimilarities between Delhi and Punjab. “Punjab is a border state with larger geographical area bordering Pakistan, with peculiar topographical, geo-political and geo-economic pressures and is also under heavy debt whereas Delhi has no such compelling obligations,” said Bir Devinder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other short stories

Sangrur bans breeding, sale and fights of dogs

Sangrur : The local administration has banned breeding, sale and fights of Pitbull, American Pitbulls, Americab Bully and Pakistani Bully dogs in Sangrur. Additional deputy commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal has issued an order in this regard. The development came in view of the dog bite case and dog fights being organised in the district, as per the orders. He said, “These are very dangerous dogs and they cannot be kept at home as pets. Therefore, their breeding has been banned in the district.”

BJP leader lauds Swachh Bharat Mission

Chandigarh : Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma on Monday said the Swachh Bharat Mission started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 has ushered in a “cleanliness drive while providing basic amenities of toilets” in rural and urban areas. Addressing a press conference here, Dr Sharma said, “The novel scheme in the form of Swachh Bharat Mission has revolutionised the concept by making 11.5 crore toilets in rural areas in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}