Ex-Akali Dal MLA Bunny convicted in sexual harassment case

A local court has convicted former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Banur Jasjit Singh Bunny for sexually harassing the receptionist of a salon in Sector 8 and outraging her modesty in 2018. Bunny is the son of a former Punjab cabinet minister late Capt Kanwaljit Singh. The court observed that the prosecution was able to establish the guilt of the accused. While announcing the quantum of the sentence, the court further observed that the purpose of punishment is not only retributive but reformatory, and no useful purpose will be served by sending the convict behind bars. The accused was released on probation for a period of six months upon furnishing a personal probation bond to the tune of ₹20,000.

The court observed that the prosecution was able to establish the guilt of the accused. (Representational Photo ( Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the police, the incident happened on November 23, 2018, at a salon in Sector 8. The complainant, who works there, alleged that the accused, a resident of Sector 9, touched her inappropriately. It was alleged that the accused, who appeared drunk, asked the receptionist for a head massage and touched her inappropriately.

When the complainant and the salon owner objected, the accused started abusing them, using obscene words.

A complaint was registered under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at the Sector 3 police station. The accused was arrested. Bunny claimed he was being falsely implicated and opted for a trial.

The prosecution examined five witnesses, including the salon owner and the complainant, who all supported the prosecution’s version. The defence counsels, Swaraj Arora and Mohak Arora, meanwhile, argued that the victim in the incident has not made any complaint against the accused and was also not examined by the prosecution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}