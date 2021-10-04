Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Exam held for 560 posts of SIs in Punjab Police scrapped, fresh schedule soon
chandigarh news

Exam held for 560 posts of SIs in Punjab Police scrapped, fresh schedule soon

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The common computer-based tests to recruit SIs in Punjab Police in four cadres were held from August 17 to August 24 this year.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Amid reports of cheating and malpractices, the Punjab government on Sunday scrapped the examinations conducted to fill 560 posts of sub-inspectors (SIs) in the police force. The police department took the decision on the directions of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The common computer-based tests to recruit SIs in four cadres (investigation, district, armed police and intelligence) were held from August 17 to August 24 at different centres in the state.

A fresh schedule of the recruitment process will be notified shortly.

A state government spokesperson said that complaints of malpractices were received from Mohali, Patiala and Khanna and three FIRs were registered in this regard.

On September 15, the director general police (DGP) had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by ADGP Parmod Ban to probe the matter. “The SIT has arrested 20 accused wanted in three FIRs”, added the spokesperson.

The recruitment board constituted for the recruitment had also recommended scrapping of examinations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ex-Punjab CM Badal hits campaign trail, says farmers wrongly demonising Akali Dal

Bhiwani youth found dead in Zirakpur hotel

Paddy procurement kicks off at 21 centres in Mohali

In 2020, Ludhiana was only city with PNDT cases
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP