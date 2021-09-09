Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Exam, interview schedules hit as Punjab Public Service Commission functions without chairman for 2 months
chandigarh news

Exam, interview schedules hit as Punjab Public Service Commission functions without chairman for 2 months

All examination and interview schedules have been badly affected as the powers to take all the decisions are vested with the Punjab Public Service Commission chairman. The post is lying vacant since July 16 when Lt General Surinder Singh (retd) completed his tenure as the commission head.
By Vishal Rambani, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Thousands of candidates are waiting for their exams of junior engineer, veterinary officer, school principal, assistant professor and other posts which the Punjab Public Service Commission had advertised for. On Wednesday, some applicants staged a protest in front of the PPSC office in Patiala. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

More than 1 lakh applicants for various jobs besides the successful candidates in the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) are in a fix as the working of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has come to a standstill in the absence of appointment of the chairman.

All examination and interview schedules have been badly affected as the powers to take all the decisions are vested with the chairman. The post is lying vacant since July 16 when Lt General Surinder Singh (retd) completed his tenure as the commission head.

It has been nearly three months since the successful PCS candidates are awaiting their induction into job. The PCS examination results were declared on June 18. Thousands of candidates are waiting for their examinations of junior engineer, veterinary officer, school principal, assistant professor and other posts which the PPSC had advertised for.

On Wednesday, some applicants staged a protest in front of the PPSC office in Patiala.

“The written examination for sub-divisional officers (SDOs) has already been conducted but interviews are pending. Due to some queries of the state government, the final merit list of the PCS-passed candidates is still being prepared and it will be completed once the new chairman joins,” said a commission official.

RELATED STORIES

Also, there are nearly 80,000 applicants for the posts of naib tehsildar.

Karamjit SIngh, secretary examination (PPSC), said, “We have planned the dates for examination and are awaiting approval. They will be notified once approved by the commission.”

According to information, of the 30 applicants for the post of PPSC chairman, three names have been shortlisted. Now, the CM has to convene a meeting with the leader of opposition and the Vidhan Sabha speaker to finalise the name of the chairman.

Admitting that the process of appointment got delayed, Suresh Kumar, chief principal secretary to the CM, said, “The post is likely to be filled by next week.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SGPC starts langar at Karnal protest site, BKU leader Charuni refutes Sukhbir Badal’s claim

Defamation case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh appears in Amritsar court

Former Youth Akali Dal leader, cousin get life term in 2016 abduction, 1 crore ransom case

BJP appoints Gajendra Sekhawat Punjab affairs in-charge for 2022 assembly polls
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP