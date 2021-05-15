Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-BDPO, sarpanch booked for embezzling 37 lakh in SBS Nagar
chandigarh news

Ex-BDPO, sarpanch booked for embezzling 37 lakh in SBS Nagar

The two were indicted in a probe conducted by police on the complaint of the rural and panchayat development department
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Ex-BDPO, sarpanch booked for embezzling 37 lakh in SBS Nagar

A former block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) and an ex-sarpanch of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar’s Sheikhupur village were booked on Friday for alleged embezzlement of development funds to the tune of 37 lakh.

The accused are former Aur block BDPO Ashok Kumar, who is now retired, and Sharda Devi, the ex-village head.

The case was registered against the two on the complaint of the rural and panchayat development department after a probe was conducted by a superintendent of police (SP)-rank official into the alleged embezzlement of funds. The two were indicted in the probe.

The funds were siphoned off from 84. 31 lakh the village had received under various schemes.

The ex-sarpanch and Ashok Kumar, who was then a panchayat secretary, didn’t match 37 lakh in the account books.

A police official said while Kumar didn’t join the probe, the former sarpanch failed to show any document proving her innocence. The case was registered under section 420 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mukandpur police station.

A former block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) and an ex-sarpanch of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar’s Sheikhupur village were booked on Friday for alleged embezzlement of development funds to the tune of 37 lakh.

The accused are former Aur block BDPO Ashok Kumar, who is now retired, and Sharda Devi, the ex-village head.

The case was registered against the two on the complaint of the rural and panchayat development department after a probe was conducted by a superintendent of police (SP)-rank official into the alleged embezzlement of funds. The two were indicted in the probe.

The funds were siphoned off from 84. 31 lakh the village had received under various schemes.

The ex-sarpanch and Ashok Kumar, who was then a panchayat secretary, didn’t match 37 lakh in the account books.

A police official said while Kumar didn’t join the probe, the former sarpanch failed to show any document proving her innocence. The case was registered under section 420 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mukandpur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP