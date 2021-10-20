Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-Canadian cabinet minister Sohi elected Edmonton mayor
chandigarh news

Ex-Canadian cabinet minister Sohi elected Edmonton mayor

A former city bus driver, Sohi served in the City Council before he ran for the Liberal Party from the riding of Edmonton Mill Woods in the 2015 national elections
Amarjeet Sohi was born in the Malerkotla district of Punjab.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Indo-Canadians will lead the two largest cities in the province of Alberta as Amarjeet Sohi and Jyoti Gondek were elected as mayors of Edmonton and Calgary, respectively.

A former city bus driver, Sohi served in the City Council before he ran for the Liberal Party from the riding of Edmonton Mill Woods in the 2015 national elections.

After narrowly defeating then minister of state Tim Uppal of the Conservative Party, Sohi was appointed cabinet minister by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Over the next four years, he handled the portfolios of natural resources, and then infrastructure and communities.

Sohi, who was born in what is now the Malerkotla district of Punjab, had lost to Uppal in 2019 and thereafter set his sights on the mayoral elections.

He defeated his closest rival Mike Nickel on Monday night in mayoral polls that are traditionally not held along party lines.

Outgoing mayor Don Iveson congratulated Sohi on his victory, saying, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with mayor-elect Sohi during his time as city councillor, and have always appreciated and been inspired by how hard he has worked for our community. I have no doubt Edmonton will thrive under his leadership.”

RELATED STORIES

Another mayor of Indian origin is completing his term leading the city of Calgary, also in Alberta.

Naheed Nenshi, the first Muslim to be elected mayor of a major Canadian city when he achieved that feat in 2010, has chosen not to run again.

The new mayor in the city also has roots in India as Jyoti Gondek was elected on Monday night. She was born in the UK to Punjabi parents, originally from India, and the family emigrated to Canada when she was aged four.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ranjit Singh murder verdict: 19-year-long fight for justice was full of challenges, say kin

Farmers suffering due to government negligence: Hooda

Youths tonsured in Yamunanagar village for trying to steal LPG cylinder

Haryana sees 42% rise in dengue cases so far this year
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP