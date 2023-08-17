Punjab: 25 Bet area villages inundated after water released from Pong dam

Excess water released from the Pong dam has wreaked havoc in several villages in Mukerian and Dasuya sub divisions. Around 25 villages situated in the Bet area have been affected by floodwater. The district administration has deployed national and state disaster management teams to rescue people.

Rescue operation underway in Tanda villages where Beas water has caused large scale damage. (Harpreet Kaur/HT photo)

The administration had warned people about possible release of water from the dam but villagers were unwilling to leave their houses and other belongings. They said they had nowhere to go. Residents of Mehtabpur village, which is worst hit by floods, said their houses were under 4-feet water.

“Our food grains, cattle feed and all belongings have been washed away. Our farm lands are inundated and water is not receding,” said residents.

They said the damage caused by floods was far greater than that of in 1988 and said if inflow in the river continued in the coming days, they would be hit even harder.

Situation is no better in other villages situated along the Beas. Rescue operation is on in Haler Janardhan, Kolian, Motla, Chakwal, Dhanoa, Bela Sariana, Passi Bet and adjoining villages. Due to a breach in the dhussi bandh, water entered Jagatpur, Daduwal, Purana Shala and other villages. Rara, Fatta Kulla and Miani villages near Tanda are also submerged. Boats have been pressed in to service to rescue trapped villagers. A number of social organisations are also helping people reach safer places. Langars have been arranged for evacuees.

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said the evacuation work in about 15 villages is still underway and around 2,500 people have been sent to relief camps. She revealed that eatables and medicines had been made available at relief camps set up in Bhangala, Atalgarh, Sariana, Gera, Motka, Mehtabpur and Harse Mansar villages.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Luckily, there has been no loss of human lives. We appeal to people living in flood-prone areas to move to safer locations voluntarily,” said Mittal.

She took a tractor ride to review the flood situation in various villages.

Meanwhile, the Mukerian-Gurdaspur road was closed for traffic as it was submerged in flood water.