Excise and taxation officer, inspector arrested for taking 5 lakh bribe in Ludhiana

Excise and taxation officer, inspector arrested for taking 5 lakh bribe in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 07:39 PM IST

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ETO and inspector for demanding and taking ₹5 lakh in cash as bribe

The economic offence wing of vigilance bureau Ludhiana range arrested an excise and taxation officer (ETO) and an inspector on graft charges for taking bribe. (HT File)
The economic offence wing of vigilance bureau Ludhiana range arrested an excise and taxation officer (ETO) and an inspector on graft charges for taking bribe. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The economic offence wing of vigilance bureau Ludhiana range arrested an excise and taxation officer (ETO) and an inspector on graft charges on Thursday.

The accused, ETO Sandeep Singh and inspector Vishal Sharma were arrested for demanding and taking 5 lakh in cash as bribe from a local trader, in exchange of promising him rebate in the fine.

Complainant Ravinder Kumar stated that the department had slapped a fine on him and to seek some rebate he approached the officials. When the accused demanded 5 lakh in cash, he filed a complaint to the vigilance bureau, following which the arrest was made.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

