Excise inspector crashes SUV into protesting farmers in Patiala, 2 killed

Two persons, including a two-year-old, died while five were injured when an excise and taxation inspector rammed his speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) into the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agriculture laws near the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, after jumping the red light on Monday evening
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:58 AM IST
A bumper of the SUV that rammed into a gathering in Patiala on Monday evening.

Two persons, including a two-year-old, died while five were injured when an excise and taxation inspector rammed his speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) into the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agriculture laws near the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, after jumping the red light on Monday evening.

The incident took place around 7pm. The accused, Pritpal Singh (45), a city resident who is posted in Patran town of the district, was admitted to hospital as he also received multiple injuries. He has been taken in police custody.

Inderjeet Singh, 65, a resident of Ranjit Nagar locality in the city, died on the spot, while those injured, including a 10-year-old, were admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital.

Ansh (2) of Aarti Nagar locality in the city succumbed to injuries at the Postgraduate Institute Of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Tuesday. He had received multiple injuries.

At least four other vehicles were also damaged in the accident.

Station house officer (SHO) Harry Boparai said a case was registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 297 (Rash driving), etc of the Indian Penal Code.

On Tuesday, the farmers staged a protest against the incident, alleging that the accused was in an inebriated condition.

