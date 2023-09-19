Excise teams destroy 1,275 litre lahan in Himachal’s Bilaspur

The state tax and excise department as part of its campaign against illegal liquor in the state seized and destroyed over 1,200 litre of lahan or adulterated liquor.

Teams of the excise teams destroyed 1,275 litre lahan in Himachal’s Bilaspur. (HT File)

Sharing further information, excise commissioner Yunus said illegal liquor distilleries were being set up by anti-social elements in Shri Naina Devi area of Bilaspur district.

The enforcement team received a tip-off following which they conducted a raid and seized 1,200 litre of raw lahan stored in six drums. The department destroyed the liquor on the spot as per excise rules and also demolished the liquor distillery.

Besdies, an illegal liquor trader was caught with 10 litre of liquor. The enforcement team also set up a checkpoint at Mehatpur in Una during the inspection and seized 24 bottles of English liquor and 46 bottles of beer (for sale in Chandigarh) and collected fines as per the Excise Act.

The commissioner said teams raided five locations and seized 53 bottles of country liquor and registered a case against the guilty person under Section 39 of the Excise Act in Sirmaur.

The departmental officers also inspected liquor shops in Una and Baddi excise districts under the Excise Act and 74 boxes of liquor were seized from the premises of licensees who violated the rules.

Enforcement directorate (South Zone) Parwanoo has also curbed the illegal liquor trade by seizing 121 bottles of liquor at various places in the zone.

