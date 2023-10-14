Ex-Congress MLA among 80 booked in Ferozepur for obstructing work at block development office

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Oct 14, 2023 07:54 AM IST

According to a complaint filed with the local police, the Block Development Office in Zira stated that Kulbir Singh Zira, along with 70 to 80 supporters, forcibly entered their office on Wednesday. They obstructed official proceedings and jeopardised official records

Former Congress MLA and city president of the District Congress Committee in Ferozepur Kulbir Singh Zira, along with 80 unidentified persons has been booked for obstructing staff of the Block Development Office in Zira from discharging duties in Ferozepur.

The police have registered a case under Sections 341, 186, 268, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and have initiated an investigation.

“I welcome the action taken by the AAP government against me for advocating for the people. However, I will continue to expose the wrongdoings of the state government in future too,” Kulbir Singh Zira stated.

