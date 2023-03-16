Ex-Congress MLA Goldy reaches vigilance office but finds no official to quiz him

Sangrur

Former Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy’s hearing before Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) was deferred on Thursday at the eleventh hour. He appeared at the bureau’s Sangrur office but no officers were available to question him.

The bureau had started an inquiry into all the development works carried out in Dhuri during his tenure as MLA for having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The VB had summoned him on Thursday and will now summon him again as he could not be questioned.

Goldy said that he reached the bureau’s office around 11 am and after reaching here he came to know that the officials supposed to question him were not available.

“I had received the vigilance summons but there was nothing mentioned about what they wanted to ask. Therefore I reached the office but Sangrur vigilance deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Parmindar Singh was not available due to some emergency. However, I am an open book and I will cooperate with them,” said Goldy.

“When you have contested against the Chief Minister, you have to face such things. Therefore, I will stand by the side of law and I am also ready to face any inquiry,” he added.

Goldy was elected as an MLA in 2017 but lost to AAP’s Bhagwant Mann, the current chief minister, in 2022. In June 2022, Congress fielded Goldy for the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection but he remained at the third position. Shiromani Akali Dal’s Simranjit Singh Mann won the bypoll.

Despite the defeat, Goldy was appointed as the Sangrur district unit chief of the party.

Alongside Goldy, four other former MLAs and ten former ministers of Congress are also under the scanner of the bureau.

Sangrur vigilance deputy superintendent of police Parmindar Singh did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

