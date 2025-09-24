Ex-deputy prime minister Devi Lal’s birth anniversary: Tough to lead rally in father’s absence, says Abhay Singh Chautala

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is all set to hold a Samman Diwas Samaroh on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal in Rohtak, a citadel of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala during a programme in Sonepat on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The INLD, which has just two MLAs in the 90-member Haryana assembly, has decided to hold the rally in Rohtak with a hope to bounce back in electoral politics and regain its lost political ground. This will be the first rally in the absence of former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala, who passed away last year. The entire focus to make the rally a success and bring the party’s performance on track has shifted to Chautala’s younger son Abhay Singh Chautala, former leader of opposition in Haryana assembly. After a vertical split in the Chautala clan in 2018, the INLD failed to open its account in Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and 2024 while its tally stood at one and two in 2019 and 2024 assembly polls respectively. The party’s face Abhay Singh also lost from his strong yard Ellenabad in last year assembly polls.

Talking to HT, Abhay Singh Chautala said that old Rohtak (comprising Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar) has always blessed Choudhary Devi Lal and OP Chautala sahab and his family has emotional connection with the people of this region.

“The wind of change has blown and people of old Rohtak are coming back to their traditional fold INLD. After this rally, doubts emerging in peoples’ minds that how BJP can be ousted from power, will be clarified. This rally will break all records in terms of gathering and we have expanded the tent size. It is very tough for me to lead the rally in Chautala sahab’s absence,” he added.

According to party insiders, Abhay Singh Chautala has extended invitations to former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal, Rajasthan’s Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Telangana lawmaker K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former Haryana finance minister and senior Congress leader Sampat Singh.

On being asked about why senior leaders like Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders from various political outfits, who had previously attended rallies on Devi Lal’s birth anniversary not invited, Abhay said that these leaders’ parties are either part of INDIA bloc or NDA bloc and they derail from core importance of holding this rally.

“This time, we have invited leaders who are fighting to change the regime in their states. Our family relations with other leaders will remain intact and our fight is to change the BJP government in Haryana,” he added.

A senior party leader said that mattresses will be arranged for the party workers to sit inside the tent, which has a capacity of 1.25 lakh people. In the last couple of days, BJP leader Bhupender Malik, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from Baroda on Jannayak Janata party’s ticket, Rohtak zila parishad vice-chairman Anil Hooda, senior JJP leader Balwan Suhag and many others had joined the party and many faces are likely to join the party on Thursday.

According to political experts, Abhay Singh is eyeing to make footprints in the party’s traditional Jat vote bank, which supported Congress led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.