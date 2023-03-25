Ex-DIG moves anticipatory bail plea in Kotkapura firing case

Former deputy inspector general of police Amar Singh Chahal has moved anticipatory bail plea in Faridkot court in connection with Kotkapura firing case.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajiv Kalra Faridkot on Thursday issued notice to the state government for March 28.

On February 24, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) led by ADGP LK Yadav filed a chargesheet in a Faridkot court naming former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son and then home minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and five police officers, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini Saini, IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal, former DIG Chahal, former SSP Sukhminder Singh Mann and SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma.

Following the chargesheet, Faridkot judicial magistrate ordered all eight accused to appear before the court on March 23. As Chahal failed to appear, the court had issued fresh summons to Chahal to appear on April 12. “Summons issued to accused Chahal have been received unserved with report that his house was locked. Fresh summons to procure the presence of accused Amar Singh Chahal be issued for April 12,” the court ordered.

SIT in chargesheet claimed that “IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal in furtherance of conspiracy with then DGP Sumedh Singh Saini immediately after speaking with him passed illegal orders to then SSP Moga Charanjit Singh Sharma, DIG Amar Singh Chahal, and then SSP Faridkot Sukhminder Mann to abet excessive and illegal force against ‘nitnem’ reciting protesters.” Meanwhile, other seven accused including Badals have been granted bail in the case.