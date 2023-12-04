Executive meeting: Won’t withdraw Rajoana mercy petition, says SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday resolved to maintain mercy petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana, death row convict in assassination case of former chief minister Beant Singh.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami (C) addresses a press conference in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The decision was taken by the SGPC executive committee in response to a letter of Rajoana, who is lodged in Patiala jail. In the letter, Rajoana asked the gurdwara body to withdraw the petition meant for commutation of his sentence citing that it’s been 11 years since the petition was filed but the Union government was not taking any decision on it.

Appeals to Rajoana to withdraw decision of hunger strike

Talking to the media after the meeting, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Panthic representatives assembled on Saturday recommended that the Sikh body should not withdraw the petition. He said this petition was filed according to the Panthic sentiments and it is not in the interest of the community to withdraw it.

The SGPC president said the executive meeting also appealed to Rajoana to withdraw his decision to go on hunger strike from December 5, as it is against the ‘gurmat’ (teachings of Sikh Gurus) philosophy.

Will also highlight issue of release of Sikh prisoners

Dhami said it has also been decided to intensify the struggle in the Rajoana case. “In this regard, a protest march will be taken out from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on December 20, with the support of all Panthic representatives. Meanwhile, nearly 26 lakh proformas filled under the SGOC’s signature campaign for the release of Sikh prisoners will also be taken along during this protest.”

The SGPC president appealed to all Panthic parties and organisations to join the struggle which is the community’s common work. He also said he would personally approach various representatives and motivate them to be a part of the protest march.

