Ex-finance minister caused a loss of 60 crore to state exchequer: CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said faulty decisions made by former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal caused a loss of ₹60 crore to state exchequer.

He was addressing a gathering here in Dhuri after dedicating 76 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to the public.

The chief minister said, “During his stint as the finance minister, Manpreet introduced e-stamps. But at the same time, the ‘experienced’ former finance minister ordered printing of stamp papers worth ₹1,266 crore at a cost of ₹60 crore. He had placed the order of printing in Nashik, which will require ₹64 lakh for bringing back these stamp papers even though these are not in use.”

Special grants for villages

Meanwhile, the CM also announced to give special grants to those villages which will elect their sarpanches unanimously.

“A lot of brawls took place during panchayat elections. We will hold a meeting with the officers to stop them. I want a sarpanch to be of the village and not of any party. Special grants will be given to a village if their sarpanches are elected unanimously,” said Mann.

