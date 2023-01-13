Ex-Haryana minister Mange Ram’s son’s death: INLD state chief among 6 booked for abetment to suicide

Former Haryana minister Mange Ram’s son Jagdish Nambardar, a local BJP leader, allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison here and six people, including Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee, have been booked under the charges of abetment to suicide, police said on Thursday.

He had reportedly consumed poison at his home in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. He was admitted to a hospital where he died on Thursday.

In his complaint to the police, Gaurav Rathee, son of the deceased BJP leader, alleged that former MLA Nafe Singh, his nephew Ajay Dalal, former managing director of the cooperatives bank Mahender Singh Rathee and others have been threatening them in a property-related matter.

“They had illegally taken the possession of our shop in 2019 and an FIR was also registered in this regard. The investigating officer, Ashwani forced my father to make the compromise at gunpoint. The then patwari Shyam and his aide Raju Bengali also helped Nafe Singh and his aides in the case by furnishing illegal land documents. My father had released an audio on December 26 last year and urged the Haryana chief minister and home minister to intervene in the matter, otherwise he will end his life,” Gaurav added.

Jhajjar superintendent of police Waseem Akram said six persons, Nafe Singh, his nephew Ajay Dalal, former managing director of the cooperatives bank Mahender Singh Rathee, policeman Ashwani, patwari Shyam and his aide Raju Bengali were booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The cause of death will be established after all reports are obtained once the post-mortem is done. But the apparent cause of death is poisoning,” he said.

“A special team has been formed to investigate the matter,” the SP added. Nafe Singh could not be reached for a comment.

(With inputs from PTI)