Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-Haryana minister Mange Ram’s son’s death: INLD state chief among 6 booked for abetment to suicide

Ex-Haryana minister Mange Ram’s son’s death: INLD state chief among 6 booked for abetment to suicide

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 12:19 AM IST

Former Haryana minister Mange Ram’s son Jagdish Nambardar, a local BJP leader,had reportedly consumed poison at his home in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. He was admitted to a hospital where he died on Thursday.

Former Haryana minister Mange Ram’s son Jagdish Nambardar, a local BJP leader, allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison here and six people, including Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee, have been booked under the charges of abetment to suicide, police said on Thursday.
Former Haryana minister Mange Ram’s son Jagdish Nambardar, a local BJP leader, allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison here and six people, including Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee, have been booked under the charges of abetment to suicide, police said on Thursday.
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Former Haryana minister Mange Ram’s son Jagdish Nambardar, a local BJP leader, allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison here and six people, including Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief Nafe Singh Rathee, have been booked under the charges of abetment to suicide, police said on Thursday.

He had reportedly consumed poison at his home in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. He was admitted to a hospital where he died on Thursday.

In his complaint to the police, Gaurav Rathee, son of the deceased BJP leader, alleged that former MLA Nafe Singh, his nephew Ajay Dalal, former managing director of the cooperatives bank Mahender Singh Rathee and others have been threatening them in a property-related matter.

“They had illegally taken the possession of our shop in 2019 and an FIR was also registered in this regard. The investigating officer, Ashwani forced my father to make the compromise at gunpoint. The then patwari Shyam and his aide Raju Bengali also helped Nafe Singh and his aides in the case by furnishing illegal land documents. My father had released an audio on December 26 last year and urged the Haryana chief minister and home minister to intervene in the matter, otherwise he will end his life,” Gaurav added.

Jhajjar superintendent of police Waseem Akram said six persons, Nafe Singh, his nephew Ajay Dalal, former managing director of the cooperatives bank Mahender Singh Rathee, policeman Ashwani, patwari Shyam and his aide Raju Bengali were booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The cause of death will be established after all reports are obtained once the post-mortem is done. But the apparent cause of death is poisoning,” he said.

“A special team has been formed to investigate the matter,” the SP added. Nafe Singh could not be reached for a comment.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out