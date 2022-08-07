Ex-Haryana MLA’s car hits woman, chased down by Mohali police
Former Haryana MLA Naresh Yadav’s SUV hit the scooter of a 42-year-old woman on Landran Road on Saturday, leaving her severely injured.
After hitting the scooter, Yadav’s driver drove off, but their Toyota Fortuner was chased down by the Mohali police two kilometres from the accident spot.
According to police, Yadav, a former MLA from Haryana’s Ateli constituency, was travelling from Gurgaon to Chandigarh to meet his children at Panjab University. His gunman and driver, Kuldeep, 27, were accompanying him.
On the way, the driver hit the Honda Activa of Sarabjit Kaur, 42, a resident of Rupalheri village, throwing her on the road and causing multiple injuries. But instead of stopping and helping her, the leader and his driver fled from the spot.
Onlookers rushed the woman to the hospital and sounded the police about the offending car.
“While they were trying to flee, one of the SUV’s tyres burst, forcing the driver to slow down. A police team, that was already on their trail after being alerted, cut them off two kilometres from the accident spot,” said investigating police officer Sarabjit Singh.
“The former MLA appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, while Kuldeep had been driving continuously for over 12 hours without catching any sleep on Friday night. He was tired and sleepy when the SUV hit the woman’s scooter,” said Sohana SHO inspector Gurjeet Singh.
He added that Kuldeep was detained and taken for a medical test. “His blood samples have been collected to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Meanwhile, the gunman fled from the spot after leaving his gun in the car,” the SHO said.
He added that police had impounded the SUV and summoned Kuldeep to the police station on Sunday morning for further investigation.
No FIR was lodged against the SUV driver till the filing of the report. “Since the woman did not sustain any major injuries, the leader and her family reached a compromise. No formal complaint was given to the police, so no FIR was lodged,” the SHO said.
Meanwhile, though Yadav didn’t stop at the accident spot or take the injured woman to the hospital, his children, after learning of the mishap, rushed to hospital to enquire about the woman’s health.
Sarabjit, who is recuperating at the Sohana hospital, said she suffered injuries on the forehead, arms and legs after the SUV hit her. “The leader’s family members visited me at the hospital and gave me money for treatment,” she added.
Despite repeated attempts for his comment, the former MLA didn’t respond.
-
Cloudy weather likely in Chandigarh in coming week
After trace rain in parts of the city on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has forecast largely cloudy weather in the coming week. According to IMD, light rain may be recorded on Sunday, but it will remain unlikely on Monday and Tuesday. Likelihood of rain will start to rise again from Wednesday onwards. Meanwhile, city's maximum temperature went up from 32.9C on Friday to 35.4C on Saturday, 3.1 degrees above normal.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to raise legal guarantee to MSP, farm debt at NITI Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he will raise several issues, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price for crops and farm debt, at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday, Mann slammed his predecessors Charanjit Singh Channi and Capt Amarinder Singh for not attending such meetings earlier.
-
Waterlogging, pest attack scare: Cotton growing area in Punjab shrinks by over 25,000 acres
Officials in the state agriculture department say the figures of perished cotton cultivation area may witness further increase, as the crop loss assessment is underway in Fazilka and Muktsar. Fazilka has emerged as the worst-affected for cotton as nearly 17,000 acres are waterlogged with little scope for crop survival, said the department officials. This year, 2.47 lakh hectares or over 6 lakh acres are estimated to be under cotton in the 2022-23 Kharif season.
-
2020 rioting case: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appears in court, collects challan
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appeared in the district court, Chandigarh, to collect a copy of a challan in a 2020 case of rioting. During the previous hearing on March 23, the court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh had directed the counsels of Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Sarabjit Kaur Manuke to produce them in the court.
-
Two dead, over 70 ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala locality
Two children died of suspected diarrhoea while 70 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water at New Mohindra Colony in Patiala on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Patiala municipal corporation officials have taken water samples from the area for testing, he added The deceased include a five-year-old boy and two-year-old girl. Civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said that 10 patients are admitted in Mata Kaushalya Hospital and six patients are recovering in private hospitals.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics