chandigarh news

Existing power tariff, subsidies to continue in Punjab: PSPCL

The PSPCL spokesman said the tariff order for the financial year 2022-23 has been issued by the Punjab State Regulatory Commission and there is no increase in power tariff of any of the consumer categories for FY 2022-23. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Power tariff and subsidies as existing in the last financial year to all consumers are being continued as such in the current year from April 1 onwards. This was informed by a spokesman of the PSPCL in a press note issued here on Friday.

The spokesman said that the tariff order for the financial year 2022-23 has been issued by the Punjab State Regulatory Commission and there is no increase in tariff of any of the consumer categories for FY 2022-23.

He said the subsidies which are already being provided to various consumer categories, including reduction of tariff by 3 per unit for domestic consumers having sanctioned load up to 7 KW, are also continued. Electricity bills are being issued as above. Electricity consumers need not be misinformed by hearsay.

