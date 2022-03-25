Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-MLAs to get pension for one term only: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
chandigarh news

Ex-MLAs to get pension for one term only: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says ex- MLAs will now only get pension for a single term irrespective of the number of times they have won
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said paying multiple pensions to ex-MLAs was burdening the state exchequer. (HT PHOTO )
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said paying multiple pensions to ex-MLAs was burdening the state exchequer. (HT PHOTO )
Published on Mar 25, 2022 03:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Changing the pension formula for former members of legislative assembly (MLAs), Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said lawmakers will get pension for only one term, doing away with the practice of drawing benefit for each term served by them.

“Thousands of crores of rupees which were being spent on MLA pensions will now be used to benefit the people of Punjab,” Mann said.

“Former MLAs in Punjab, irrespective of the number of times they have won, will now get pension for a single term. Family allowances will also be reduced,” said Mann in a video message.

“Some former MLAs are drawing up to 5.25 lakh as pension, which adds a financial burden of crores on the exchequer,” Mann said. The CM said the money saved will be spent on the welfare of people.

“Our political leaders, including MLAs, seek votes with folded hands seeking a chance to serve the people, but several MLAs who have won thrice, four times or five times, and then lost the elections or did not get a ticket, get lakhs of rupees in pension per month,” Mann said.

Mann said he had given necessary directions to the officers concerned. An MLA gets a pension of 75,000 per month for one term. Thereafter, an additional 66% of the pension amount is given for each subsequent term.

A few days ago, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who is an 11-time legislator, had said he will not accept pension as an ex-MLA. The nonagenarian had asked the Punjab government and the Vidhan Sabha speaker to divert his pension towards some social work, “preferably to help some needy girl students in their education”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out