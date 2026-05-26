Ex-OSD to Punjab CM detained for ‘silent period’ campaigning in Dhuri

Onkar Singh, a former officer on special duty (OSD) to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, was detained by the police in Dhuri on Tuesday while local civic elections were underway.

Onkar Singh (centre), a former officer on special duty (OSD) to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, posted campaigning photos on social media hours before Tuesday’s polling.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravjot Grewal confirmed the detention, stating it was a preventive measure taken after Onkar Singh, who switched to the BJP in January, was caught actively campaigning for the saffron party during the mandatory election “silent period.” The silent period is the legally mandated 48-hour window before the close of voting when all public rallies, loudspeaker addresses, and active electioneering must strictly cease to ensure a free and fair polling environment.

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“The action follows orders from the Sangrur deputy commissioner prohibiting outsiders—individuals who are not registered voters within this specific constituency—from remaining in the area during polling. With voting underway today, all campaigning is strictly barred,” the SSP said, adding that multiple detentions were made and a final tally would be released by evening.

Onkar Singh, once a close ally of Mann with significant influence in the Dhuri assembly segment, was appointed OSD in August 2022. He was removed from the post in September 2024 and subsequently joined the BJP on January 16, 2026.

Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu targeted Mann, claiming the detention only highlighted the BJP’s growing presence.

“Resort to as much high-handedness as you want right now, but you will not be able to get away with it in 2027,” Bittu said. “(West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee used to think the same way. The police will only salute you as long as you hold power. This high-handedness in Dhuri—Mann’s own constituency—shows their game is over,” Bittu said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, AAP leader and Sunam MLA Aman Arora defended the administration after casting his vote. “We decided from Day 1 that there should be no high-handedness or unfair cancellation of nominations,” he said, adding: “People trust us, we have done an immense work. In about 10 months, we will face our elections. We want to see through these votes where we stand strong and where we are weak.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, AAP leader and Sunam MLA Aman Arora defended the administration after casting his vote. “We decided from Day 1 that there should be no high-handedness or unfair cancellation of nominations,” he said, adding: “People trust us, we have done an immense work. In about 10 months, we will face our elections. We want to see through these votes where we stand strong and where we are weak.” {{/usCountry}}

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