Expansion of Kangra airport will create job avenues, boost tourism: Himachal CM

Even as protests have erupted in Gaggal area against the expansion of Kangra airport, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the project would benefit people of the region as it would create numerous employment opportunities.

Even as protests have erupted in Gaggal area against the expansion of Kangra airport, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the project would benefit people of the region as it would create numerous employment opportunities. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While interacting with the media at Palampur late on Wednesday, Sukhu said the expansion of airport would also boost the tourism in the area. “The previous government did not make sincere efforts to promote tourism in Kangra, but the present state government has been laying a special focus on promoting tourism in the district,” he added.

Sukhu said his government was planning to make Kangra district the ‘Tourism Capital’ of Himachal for which a blueprint was being prepared.

Earlier, Sukhu laid the foundation stone to upgrade 9.3km Kulaani-Chandpur-Bharmat-Simblu road at Bharma.

Sukhu announces block development office in Palampur

Sukhu has announced to open a block development office at Palampur in Kangra district. Efforts were underway to develop Palampur as an IT hub, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister had also met spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Gujrehra village near Palampur and honoured him by presenting a Himchali cap and a shawl.