Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Expansion of Kangra airport will create job avenues, boost tourism: Himachal CM

Expansion of Kangra airport will create job avenues, boost tourism: Himachal CM

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Mar 10, 2023 06:30 AM IST

While interacting with the media at Palampur late on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the expansion of Kangra airport would also boost the tourism in the area

Even as protests have erupted in Gaggal area against the expansion of Kangra airport, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the project would benefit people of the region as it would create numerous employment opportunities.

Even as protests have erupted in Gaggal area against the expansion of Kangra airport, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the project would benefit people of the region as it would create numerous employment opportunities. (HT file photo)
Even as protests have erupted in Gaggal area against the expansion of Kangra airport, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the project would benefit people of the region as it would create numerous employment opportunities. (HT file photo)

While interacting with the media at Palampur late on Wednesday, Sukhu said the expansion of airport would also boost the tourism in the area. “The previous government did not make sincere efforts to promote tourism in Kangra, but the present state government has been laying a special focus on promoting tourism in the district,” he added.

Sukhu said his government was planning to make Kangra district the ‘Tourism Capital’ of Himachal for which a blueprint was being prepared.

Earlier, Sukhu laid the foundation stone to upgrade 9.3km Kulaani-Chandpur-Bharmat-Simblu road at Bharma.

Sukhu announces block development office in Palampur

Sukhu has announced to open a block development office at Palampur in Kangra district. Efforts were underway to develop Palampur as an IT hub, he added.

The chief minister had also met spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Gujrehra village near Palampur and honoured him by presenting a Himchali cap and a shawl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out