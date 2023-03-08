Expedite construction of roads in HP’s border areas: Sukhu to Rajnath

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed with him the plans of strengthening the road network in border areas of the state.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He requested him to expedite the construction of roads under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Sukhu said that better road connectivity in border areas plays a vital role in development and security of the nation.

Roads are premier mode of transport in the state and essential for agriculture, horticulture, tourism, healthcare and other sectors, he added.

The Himachal chief minister also discussed various other issues pertaining to the state and sought support and co-operation of the central government.

The defence minister has assured of all possible assistance to the state, Sukhu said.

Rural development minister Anirudh Singh, OSD to CM at Delhi Kuldeep Singh Banshtu and resident commissioner Meera Mohanty accompanied the chief minister.

Guv, CM, his deputy greet people on Holi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi.

Chief minister Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri also extended their greetings to the people of the state on the festival.

Agnihotri stressed on the need to preserve the rich cultural and traditional values through festivals like Holi.