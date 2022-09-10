Expedite municipal services project: Punjab chief secretary
Chairing a meeting with the World Bank delegation, Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said the objective of the project is to improve the supply of drinking water to the citizens of Amritsar and Ludhiana
Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Saturday stressed the need to expedite the work of the Punjab Municipal Services Impact Project (PMSIP). Chairing a meeting with the World Bank delegation to complete the PMSIP, he said the objective of the project is to improve the supply of drinking water to the citizens of Amritsar and Ludhiana so that the quantity and quality of water supply in these cities can be improved. The $300 million project is jointly funded by the World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Punjab government.
Scholarship for differently abled students
Baba Farid Society to award Moga DC
55-year-old woman dies as old Peepal tree falls in heavy rain
Thane: A 55-year-old woman was killed after a 30-year-old Peepal tree came crashing down on a Ganesh pandal after heavy rain on Friday night in Thane. The victim, Rajashree Walavalkar was stuck beneath the huge tree for over 20 minutes before the rescuers were able to move the tree along with her 32-year-old son Pratik who suffered major injuries to his hip. Three more devotees suffered minor injuries in the tree fall incident.
Nowadays, Prayagraj stadiums abuzz with practice sessions
After decrease in Covid cases, Madan Mohan Malviya stadium and Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex are abuzz with activities and practice sessions again. Sports officials said that over 500 sportspersons on an average have started coming for practice at Madan Mohan Malaviya Stadium every day. There are two hostels which accommodate 15 players each, Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex In-charge, Sandeep Gupta said. Over 500 players arrive here every day now for practice sessions. There are coaches available for each sports.
Social media channel handler ought to be made accountable, says HC
“Owing to the expanse of the material published on social media any misinformation thereupon has an effect of ruining reputation of any person within hours,” the bench of Justice Pankaj Jain said while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of a woman social media journalist from Gurdaspur. An FIR was registered against Narinder Kaur following the allegations of extortion, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy by the Batala police on August 4.
Lucknow doctors perform rare surgery, save woman with brain aneurysm
Doctors at the Apollomedics hospital successfully performed a complex 48-hour surgery upon a woman suffering from brain aneurysm. “We saved the life of a woman who is a sketch artiste. She was not only cured of her life threatening condition but also got her eyesight back,” said MD and CEO, Apollomedics Superspeciality Hospital, Dr Mayank Somani in a press conference on Saturday. The surgery involved 50 doctors and paramedics and took about 48 hours.
Punjab: 5 arrested for double murder in Ferozepur
Five persons were on Saturday arrested with weapons by Ferozepur police for their alleged involvement in a double murder case. Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said a case was registered against 16 people (by name) and 25-30 unidentified people for the murders of Balwinder Singh, 55, and his nephew Balraj Singh, 20. “We have recovered a .315 bore and one .12 bore firearm besides their cartridges,” he said.
