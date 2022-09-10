Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Expedite municipal services project: Punjab chief secretary

Published on Sep 10, 2022 10:54 PM IST

Chairing a meeting with the World Bank delegation, Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said the objective of the project is to improve the supply of drinking water to the citizens of Amritsar and Ludhiana

Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Saturday stressed the need to expedite the work of the Punjab Municipal Services Impact Project. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Saturday stressed the need to expedite the work of the Punjab Municipal Services Impact Project (PMSIP). Chairing a meeting with the World Bank delegation to complete the PMSIP, he said the objective of the project is to improve the supply of drinking water to the citizens of Amritsar and Ludhiana so that the quantity and quality of water supply in these cities can be improved. The $300 million project is jointly funded by the World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Punjab government.

Scholarship for differently abled students

Chandigarh Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday appealed to differently abled students of government schools to make maximum use of pre-matric, post-matric and top-class scholarships. Bains said the registration work for these schemes being run in collaboration with the social security, women and child development department has started from July 20. The last date to apply online for the pre-matric scholarship scheme is September 30, while that for post-matric and top-class scholarships is October 31.

Baba Farid Society to award Moga DC

Faridkot Names of winners of Baba Farid award for honesty and Bhagat Puran Singh award for service to humanity were announced on Saturday. Baba Farid Society chairperson Inderjeet Singh Khalsa said the award for honesty would be given to Moga DC Kulwant Singh for his efforts to help the needy. The Bhagat Puran Singh award would go to Faridkot-based NGO SEER (Society for Ecological and Environmental Resources), which has planted thousands of trees. Each award carries 1 lakh and a citation. The awards would be presented on September 23, the concluding day of the Baba Farid festival.

