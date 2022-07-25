Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Expedite process to set up solar-powered water supply schemes: Mann
chandigarh news

Expedite process to set up solar-powered water supply schemes: Mann

Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the department, the CM said that the initiative will go a long way in saving electricity and ensure regular water supply in villages
Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the department, the CM said that the initiative will go a long way in saving electricity and ensure regular water supply in villages
Published on Jul 25, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the water supply and sanitation department to expedite the process for setting up solar-powered water supply schemes in the state.

Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the department, the CM said that the initiative will go a long way in saving electricity and ensure regular water supply in villages. The CM was told that the department was mulling to install solar-powered schemes in 1,508 villages to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency by generating 8,708 kilowatt capacity at a cost of 60.5 crore.

Dwelling on another agenda, the CM gave nod for digital adaptation in 1,731 villages where schemes will be linked with Internet of Things (IoT) and remote monitoring and operation of water supply will be done. He approved launching of this pilot project worth 106 crore in 93 villages and 100% coverage in 23 blocks.

Mann also asked the department to roll on digital initiative, mGram Seva, an application which was launched as pilot project in 100 villages to ensure transparency and accountability in revenue collection and financial management.

The CM was told that 99.63 % of rural households have tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission and 20 out of 23 districts have achieved 100% coverage whereas on sanitation side also state is open defecation free.

