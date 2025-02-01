Expert talk highlights shifting India-Bangladesh relations

In an expert talk organised by the Institute of Development and Communication (IDC) in collaboration with Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, David Taylor, a British political scientist and historian, shared insights into the evolving political and geopolitical landscape of Bangladesh. David Taylor, a British political scientist and historian, shared insights into the evolving political and geopolitical landscape of Bangladesh. (HT Photo)

During his talk, Taylor, who currently serves as interim pro vice-chancellor at Asian University for Women in Chittagong, Bangladesh, discussed how the ongoing turmoil could affect Indo-Bangladesh relations.

Stressing that the situation was too volatile right now, he said the preamble of Bangladesh’s constitution might change from being a “People’s Republic” to an “Islamic Republic”, as the rise of radical Islamic elements became more pronounced.

This could have lasting implications for Bangladesh’s ties with its neighbouring countries, particularly India, along with Pakistan and China, he noted.

He pointed out that China had long enjoyed cordial relations with Bangladesh, primarily due to significant Chinese investments in infrastructure projects throughout the country.

Taylor also discussed the growing political shift in Bangladesh, from a secular to a more Islamised state, given the rising presence of fundamentalists.

Having risen from Bangla nationalism, the forces behind the incidents of the July 2024 student movement, on the one hand, could turn it into a political movement and, on the other hand, could successfully spread the idea of Bangladesh nationalism, he said.

Responding to questions about possibility of orchestrated coups, he dismissed the notion that student protests were controlled by external figures, pointing out that there was no conclusive evidence.

Discussing the Islamist movement in Bangladesh, he said it was different from the situation in with Iran, arguing that there were only isolated incidents that took place under the previous government as well.

Talking about the road ahead, Taylor emphasised that politics in Bangladesh was marked by uncertainty, and anything was possible in the current volatile environment.

He elaborated on the shifting political scenario in Bangladesh, analysing the role of the Awami League, economic policies, electoral processes, and the factors leading to the recent political upheaval.

He delved into the growing discontent with the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina, which had been in power since 2008. He also raised concerns about the status of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, the possible geopolitical realignments and domestic policy shifts, and the recalibration of Bangladesh-India diplomatic ties.

Pramod Kumar, chairman of IDC, stated that the lecture provided a platform for critical discussions on internal conflicts and identity politics affecting regional stability.

Deepak Kumar Singh, a professor in the department of political science, Panjab University, who chaired the session, categorically underscored the democratic erosion of Sheikh Hasina’s leadership over the past 15 years.