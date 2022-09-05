Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Experts hold forth on NEP at Chitkara University

Published on Sep 05, 2022 03:04 AM IST

The event at Chitkara University was organised in association with National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and Tata Tele Business Services.

On the occasion, a souvenir with 91 research articles received from research scholars and faculty members on the topic “Quality Assurance in Higher Education” was also launched at Chitkara University. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The accreditation and quality assurance cell at Chitkara University, Punjab, organised a national seminar on quality assurance in higher education. In the two-day event, education experts deliberated on the National Education Policy with a special focus on quality Assurance in higher education. The event was organised in association with National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and Tata Tele Business Services.

Eminent speakers in the seminar included RK Goel, Director-IQAC, Punjabi University, Patiala; retired professor LN Mittal, who taught at National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh; Kawaljeet Singh, director, University Computer Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala; Sandhir Sharma, dean, Chitkara Business School; and VK Jadon, dean-academics, CUIET (applied engineering), Chitkara University, Punjab.

On the occasion, a souvenir with 91 research articles received from research scholars and faculty members on the topic “Quality Assurance in Higher Education” was also launched. In total 122 research articles were received and best were shortlisted for publication in this souvenir which will be scrutinised further for publication in the Scopus database.

Sharing her views,Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “Higher education institutions are increasingly viewed as economic engines by policy makers and seen as essential for ensuring knowledge production through research and innovation.”

