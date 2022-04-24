Explanation sought from Punjab SC commission after member offers resignation over ‘harassment’

Punjab government has sought explanation from the state scheduled caste (SC) commission after Chandreshwar Singh Mohi, the youngest member of the commission, offered to resign while accusing senior functionaries of harassment.

Mohi, in a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, stated that senior functionaries of the panel were adopting unconstitutional means to stall his work and prevent justice to victims. He urged the government to either accept his resignation or take strict action against the officials.

Mohi, who was appointed member of the commission in August 2021 and allotted Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts, wrote, “Some senior functionaries of the commission are upset as I am working honestly and tirelessly to deliver justice to the unprivileged.”

“I have made over 20 visits to the (allotted) districts and solved 170 cases. However, for the last three months, I have been facing high mental pressure and torture. A senior functionary has deliberately ordered staff not to put my official visits on record and not number the new complaints coming from my districts,” he stated.

Mohi further wrote, “They have also changed my districts while they have no constitutional power to do this. I was allotted Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts but now they have taken away Barnala district without any reason.”

Following his letter, the department of social justice, empowerment and minorities directed the commission to submit a report on the issue.

“Pertaining to an email received from Chandeshwar Singh Mohi, member of the Punjab state schedule caste (SC) commission, you are requested to send a report to government,” read the letter issued by the department on April 18. A copy of the letter is available with the Hindustan Times.

When contacted, Mohi said, “Besides writing to the CM, I have also met Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and apprised him of the situation.”

Deepak Kumar, senior vice-president of the commission, said, “I will look into it.”

Amrit Kaur Gill, member secretary of commission, said, “I am yet to receive the order of the Punjab government, but will act according to the directions of the government.”