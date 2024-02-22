Explore but stay connected to roots: Odissi maestra to traditional dancers

While appreciating those who want to explore the contemporary culture with classical dances, and other similar arts, world-acclaimed Odissi dancer Sujata Mohapatra cautioned the new artists not to lose the traditional essence of their art form. World-acclaimed Odissi dancer Sujata Mohapatra noted, “There are certain people who go to the limelight and forget their roots.” (HT Photo)

Mohapatra, who performed at an Odissi recital at the Ramgarhia Girls College in Ludhiana on Thursday, underscored the importance of connection with the roots for an artist so that they don’t “lose track” with fame.

“There is nothing wrong with dabbling with pop culture, or contemporary culture, which is the word I prefer. But what is more important is that the artist is very strongly connected to the roots of their craft and ensures adherence to the tradition,” she said.

“There are certain people who go to the limelight and forget their roots,” she noted.

Mohapatra, a disciple of Padma Vibhushan Kelucharan Mohapatra, had last month performed at the newly inaugurated Shree Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

“I was elated when I was invited to Ayodhya. I am grateful to Lord Ram that Odissi was blessed with such an opportunity.”

She presented three pieces at Ayodhya. “First was ‘ramastuti’, second was a the ‘Sita harana’ episode from Ramayana, and third was ‘dashavtara’,” she recollected.

When asked if she felt the Indian traditional dances would be affected by the growing popularity of Western dance forms in the country, she asserted that there was no comparison or competition between them.

“Indian classical dances are very well-acknowledged and appreciated for the fine art they are. To see a competition here would be to look at the situation from a position of inferiority. Our classical dance has its own spiritual aspect to it, which distinguishes it from others,” she said.

The recital was organised by the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY’s) Ludhiana Chapter.

Mahapatra’s performance, which was laced with graceful movements, precise footwork and emotive expressions, began with Mangla Charan and progressed through the repertoire of Odissi, including Abhinaya performances of Odia Bhajans depicting Krishna’s life events.

The interactive session saw Mahapatra inviting students on stage to learn “dashavtar”. The event concluded with a performance of Moksha.

Her performance was accompanied by artists Rajesh Kumar Lenka on vocal, Ekalabya Muduli on pakhawaj, Rudra Prasad Swain on flute and Ashish Perei on violin.