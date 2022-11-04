Explore ways to avoid stubble burning, Vice President tells Punjab, Haryana farmers

In an appeal to Punjab and Haryana farmers, vice president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the farmers must look for alternative ways in farming, than to burn the stubble, as protection against climate change is a big challenge that needs to be addressed.

In the inaugural session of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Agro Tech India 2022 here on Friday, Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I appeal to the farmers, especially of this region, to think out of the box and find alternative ways and show their concerns for climate change. They must find a solution so that they do not see destruction, either in this area or elsewhere in the country. Also, it is important for all of us, including the government agencies, scientists, educators, farmers and entrepreneurs to come up with sustainable solutions to problems faced by our farmers and surely, technology needs to be harnessed as an effective catalyst for this change”.

He added that the ‘Agro Tech India 2022’ and the CII will definitely discuss and address all the issues related to farming and farmers will get feasible and definite outcomes.

With the contribution of our visionary policymakers, ingenious scientific minds and farmers, India has attained the feet of becoming – the largest producer of millets, pulses, milk, and jute in the world -- the second largest producer of rice, wheat, sugarcane, vegetables, fruits, and cotton. But, during the ongoing ‘Amrit Kaal’, we have to adapt our agriculture according to new requirements and new challenges, he said.

“India and farmers must shift their focus from ‘food security’ to ‘nutrition security’. Innovation should become the key driver of agricultural growth while focus on protection against climate change and price fluctuations should also be made”, Dhankhar said, adding that the new slogan for India is—Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan!

“Sustainability and food security go hand in hand. There cannot be long term food security without sustainable agriculture practices. This is important not just for a populous country such as ours but also for the vast majority of humanity,” he said.

Vice president added that our ultimate aim should be to generate sustainable incomes for the farmers. “This will reduce poverty and enhance prosperity for our ‘Annadatas’ (farmers). We need to focus not just on food production but also on food processing and value addition. This will go a long way in transforming Indian agriculture in the 21st century,” he said.