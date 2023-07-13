Spice of Life: Blue Mountains beckon soul-searching traveller

Heading for the hills during the summer break has become a custom and we are no exception. But this time, we chose to explore the Nilgiri Hills of the Western Ghats. The majestic range owes its name to the spread of violet kurinji flowers that lend it a bluish hue during the blooming season. Shared by Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, the Nilgiris boast of dense greenery and pleasant weather.

Heading for the hills during the summer break has become a custom and we are no exception. But this time, we chose to explore the Nilgiri Hills of the Western Ghats. The majestic range owes its name to the spread of violet kurinji flowers that lend it a bluish hue during the blooming season. (Reuters File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We chose the Coimbatore to Udhagamandalam (commonly called Ooty) route because we wanted to spend a couple of days soaking in the spiritual atmosphere of the city of Coimbatore. Patteeswaram temple is the perfect example of the expertise of artisans of an era gone by. Built in the second century, this Shiva temple holds visitors spellbound even today. Long after you leave the place of worship, the awe-inspiring craftsmanship of our ancestors leaves an imprint on our minds and hearts.

Another meaningful evening was spent at Isha Foundation run by Sadhguru. No phones, electronic devices and bags are allowed in the precincts of the Dhyan Linga, an area to meditate, reflect and ruminate. Free of all distractions, spending a few hours in the temple surrounded by lush coconut trees, white and pink lotuses, and velvety grass, one learns to connect, communicate and converse with the inner self. Shouldn’t this be the purpose of the break we all yearn to have from our hectic work schedules?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After spending two days in the industrial capital of Tamil Nadu, we headed to Ooty, the Queen of the Nilgiris. The first thing that left us awestruck was the impeccable cleanliness. Plastic cutlery, plastic water bottles, polythene carry bags and cold drink cans are prohibited in the region. Signboards warning of a hefty fine are all around. Glass bottles carry a sticker which promises a refund of ₹10 on returning the empty one to the shopkeeper. A foolproof mechanism is in place to keep the hills clean and green. We didn’t spot any trash in the city and its surroundings. I kept wondering if the experiment is successful here why can’t it be replicated in the rest of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another attraction of our trip was the toy train journey on the metre gauge between Ooty and Coonoor, famous for its tea gardens and salubrious climate. A bison, deer or a flock of monkeys may appear out of nowhere to enthral the tourists on the winding journey through the densely forested mountains.

On the last day of our brief sojourn, we planned a visit to the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington. Surrounded by the hills, the museum, curated to showcase the history and achievements of the Madras Regiment, is a treat to watch. Watching a 10-minute audio-visual presentation, while sitting in a world-class theatre, depicting the training and sacrifices of our soldiers fills one’s heart with pride and patriotic zeal. The contribution and sacrifice of our soldiers who don’t bat an eyelid before laying down their lives for the motherland are supreme for, we survive and thrive because of them. A grand salute!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor and can be reached at rajivsharma.rs201067@gmail.com