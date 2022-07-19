Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Explosion in automobile factory claims two lives in Rohtak

Two labourers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at an automobile factory in Rohtak
The injured were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where they are undergoing treatment. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Two labourers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at an automobile factory in Rohtak on Monday.

The victims, Naresh and Bijender, hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The injured were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where they are undergoing treatment.

IMT station house officer Kailash Chander said the blast took place in a pipeline. “We are investigating the case thoroughly,” he said.

