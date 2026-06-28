Explosion kills one, injures four others in Gulmarg

A person was killed and four others injured in a blast in an “old explosive object” on Saturday in the upper areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg, officials said.

A police spokesman said that upon receiving information regarding the incident at a remote behak in the upper reaches of Baramulla district at around 3 pm. (HT Photo for representation)

The incident occurred near Asha Post, Sumli Wali Dhok, in Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the officials said.

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The explosion left Zubair Ahmad Bajjad -- a resident of Lateefabad Khudpora village in Chandoosa area of Baramulla -- dead and four others injured.

A police spokesman said that upon receiving information regarding the incident at a remote behak in the upper reaches of Baramulla district at around 3 pm, the police and security personnel immediately rushed to the spot, where one person was found dead.

“Preliminary enquiry indicates that the incident occurred after the deceased came into contact with an old explosive object lying in the area, resulting in a fatal explosion,” the spokesman said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, he said, adding that a forensic examination of the scene has been conducted.

Specialist teams are carrying out thorough sanitisation of the area as a precautionary measure to rule out the presence of any other unexploded explosive material, the spokesman said. Further investigation into the incident is in progress, he said.

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