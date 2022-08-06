Explosives recovered Kurukshetra: Tarn Taran-based accused sent to 11-day police remand

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 06, 2022 01:49 AM IST
The special task force claimed to have recovered 1.3kg RDX, a detonator, a switch, a battery fixed in a tiffin box from the fields near a hotel on NH 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district on Thursday evening.
The main accused in the recovery of 1.30kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district has been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The main accused in the recovery of 1.30kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district has been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning.

As per the police officials, the accused Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab, allegedly has connections to terror groups.

Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said the accused was produced in the court on Friday and sent to the police remand till August 16. The special task force claimed to have recovered 1.3kg RDX, a detonator, a switch, a battery fixed in a tiffin box from the fields near a hotel on NH 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district on Thursday evening. The STF had called a bomb disposal squad and to defuse the explosives.

It also claimed that the arrested accused was involved in terror activities and he told the STF that he had come with four friends in June and planted the explosives in the fields.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoira said that the STF has already started investigation in the case and the custody of the accused has been handed over to the STF.

