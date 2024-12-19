Expressing concern over impact of development projects in Kashmir, Mehbooba asks CM to stop it

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah should stop construction of the Ring Road Project, Rajouri Baramulla Highway Project, railway line extension, Satellite township as its going to play havoc with our environment and the agricultural land. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI)

Villagers are already up in arms against these projects terming them environmentally fragile for Kashmir which is known for its scenic beauty and natural resources.

“CM Omar Abdullah should stop construction of Ring Road Project, Rajouri Baramulla Highway Project, railway line extension, Satellite township which will wreak havoc on agriculture land and environment,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said while addressing a press conference in Srinagar. “This time Omar Abdullah is heading the government. We won’t ask you big things like restoration of Article 370. Even after having 50 assembly seats and three MPs you don’t have courage to get back Article 370. Neither you had this courage earlier and nor this time. But whatever you can save you should do it. These satellite colonies is under the Housing and Urban development project and this department is under you. This government should at least see where we require train or roads and safeguard our land, water resources and forests,” she said adding that while they welcome infrastructure development in Jammu & Kashmir, it cannot come at the cost of our environment and the livelihoods of our people.

“This highway cuts through some of the most eco-sensitive zones in the Pir Panjal range and pristine tourist spots like Yousmarg, Doodhpathri and Kellar Shadimarg. Projects like these, if pursued recklessly, will trigger ecological disasters similar to Joshimath,” Mufti said while terming proposed ₹3,300 crore Rajouri-Baramulla Highway Project a potential “environmental and economic disaster in the making.

Mufti said the project, which runs parallel to the existing Mughal Road, has been assigned to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). “What’s the need for such duplication. We have already invested heavily in the Mughal Road to connect Poonch, Rajouri, and Shopian. What purpose does a parallel highway serve, except to put unnecessary pressure on the environment and public funds? This decision reflects a lack of planning and disregard for the fragile ecology of Jammu & Kashmir,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said that one identity of Kashmir already been forcefully taken away from us. “For us our scenic beauty, forests, apple orchards are our identity. One identity they (Centre) have already snatched from us. Now whatever has been left with us, our land, our forests, our environment and whatever is the USP of J&K, especially Valley which is known worldover for its beauty now these three projects are big threat to it,” she said.

Mehbooba said that these three projects are going to take away lakh of kanals of land from us. “We will lose thousands of forest trees especially deodar, water sources like springs and the mining which has already destroyed our rivers and streams will be further affected by these three projects,” she said adding that from Rajouri to Baramulla every district will get affected due to these projects.

Mehbooba Mufti said that they should see what happened in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Joshimath.

“We have already seen the tragic outcomes of neglecting environmental safeguards in Joshimath. Thousands of trees were cleared for infrastructure projects there, causing towns to sink and livelihoods to collapse. We cannot allow the same mistakes to be repeated in Jammu & Kashmir,” she said adding that a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before proceeding with the project. “It is imperative that the government conducts an independent and transparent EIA. The voices of local communities, environmental experts and stakeholders must be taken into account before bulldozing through our natural resources.”