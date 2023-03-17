Ex-prez of Machhiwara municipal council booked for raping NRI woman

Former president of Machhiwara municipal council has been booked for allegedly raping a 50-year-old NRI woman on the pretext of marriage.

Former president of Machhiwara municipal council has been booked for allegedly raping a 50-year-old NRI woman on the pretext of marriage.

The victim is a divorcee and had come to Ludhiana on vacation. The woman also alleged that the accused had duped her of money also.

The accused has been identified as Daljit Singh, 55, of Arya Mohalla. The accused is already facing trial in cases of liquor smuggling and attempt to murder.

The woman said that she is settled in the US and came in contact with the accused in 2012 when she had come to Ludhiana for vacations. She had thrown a birthday party to her friends in India and the accused had come with one of his guests, where the accused had taken her phone number.

She alleged that in December 2012, the accused had come to her house in Dhandhra of Ludhiana and established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. She said that the accused in physical relation with her for the past 10 years. Later, she found that the accused is already married.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the woman had filed a complaint on October 18, 2022 to the director general of police (DGP). After investigating the matter for five months, the Sadar police station on Friday lodged an FIR under section 376 of IPC.

He added that the woman in her statement stated that she had taken the accused to a foreign trip also. A hunt is on for his arrest.