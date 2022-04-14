Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-Punjab DGP SK Sharma appointed Chandigarh Golf Association president
chandigarh news

Ex-Punjab DGP SK Sharma appointed Chandigarh Golf Association president

The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) has elected former Punjab director general of police SK Sharma as its new president, while former first-class cricketer Sanjiv DP Azad from Indian Revenue Service will continue to hold the charge of general secretary.
Former first-class cricketer Sanjiv DP Azad will continue to serve as general secretary of Chandigarh Golf Association. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) has elected former Punjab director general of police SK Sharma as its new president, while former first-class cricketer Sanjiv DP Azad from Indian Revenue Service will continue to hold the charge of general secretary. CGA is affiliated to Indian Golf Union and Chandigarh Olympic Association.

According to Colonel Manvinder Singh, general manager of CGA, Pratap Hoon and Rupinder Singh will work as senior vice-presidents. AK Sharma from Indian Revenue Service and former first-class cricketer Monish DP Azad have been nominated as new vice-presidents of the association. Harpuneet Singh Sandhu is new treasurer while Harinder Pal Singh Bedi and Ashwani K Sharma will be the joint secretaries.

The newly-elected president has also nominated Lt Colonel BS Chahal and Colonel HS Baidwan (retired) as secretaries/members of the executive committee. Further, Bachitter Singh, JS Sukhija, Harcharan Singh and Bhupinder Singh Makkar have been nominated as executive members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP