Ex-Punjab DGP SK Sharma appointed Chandigarh Golf Association president

The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) has elected former Punjab director general of police SK Sharma as its new president, while former first-class cricketer Sanjiv DP Azad from Indian Revenue Service will continue to hold the charge of general secretary. CGA is affiliated to Indian Golf Union and Chandigarh Olympic Association.

According to Colonel Manvinder Singh, general manager of CGA, Pratap Hoon and Rupinder Singh will work as senior vice-presidents. AK Sharma from Indian Revenue Service and former first-class cricketer Monish DP Azad have been nominated as new vice-presidents of the association. Harpuneet Singh Sandhu is new treasurer while Harinder Pal Singh Bedi and Ashwani K Sharma will be the joint secretaries.

The newly-elected president has also nominated Lt Colonel BS Chahal and Colonel HS Baidwan (retired) as secretaries/members of the executive committee. Further, Bachitter Singh, JS Sukhija, Harcharan Singh and Bhupinder Singh Makkar have been nominated as executive members.