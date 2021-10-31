Ex-SAD sarpanch booked for attempt to murder in Sangrur

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 01:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Dirba police on Saturday booked a former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch for allegedly opening fire at two sons of Congress-backed sarpanch at Ladbanjara village, around 35km from Sangrur.

The police said the incident took place on Friday over the election of a cooperative society. The accused, Karamjit Singh, alias Karma, of Ladbanjara, went to Kashmir Singh’s place and fired gunshots at Jagtar Singh and Harinder Singh. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Patiala.

Dirba SHO Inderpal Singh said a case has been registered and investigations are on.

“Karamjit and an unidentified person have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. A hunt has been launched to arrest them,” added the SHO.

