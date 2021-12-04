Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-sarpanch assaulted after spat with neighbours in Ludhiana’s Sidhwan Bet
chandigarh news

Ex-sarpanch assaulted after spat with neighbours in Ludhiana’s Sidhwan Bet

The accused had deflated the ex-sarpanch’s friends’tractor trailers’ tyre, which led to a spat which culminated in the accused assaulting the former sarpanch in Ludhiana’s Sidhwan Bet
The former sarpanch was assaulted after a spat with his neighbours in Ludhiana’s Sidhwan Bet. (Representative Image/Ht File)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A former Gorsian Khan Mohammad village sarpanch was assaulted by his neighbours, including a woman, after a heated exchange on Thursday.

The complainant, Baljit Singh of Sidhwan Bet, said on the day of the incident Surjit Singh, another former sarpanch of the village, had parked his tractor-trailer in front of his house. However, Ranjit Singh, his neighbour, tried to damage the tyres of the vehicle.

Alerted by the noise, Baljit Singh and Surjit Singh caught Ranjit Singh and his sister Sapna red-handed and were about to call the police, when the siblings assaulted him and tossed his turban.

The complainant said Ranjit Singh was against the drive against drugs, which he had initiated in the village.

Assistant sub-inspector Nasib Chand, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under Sections 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

