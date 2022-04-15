Ex-sarpanch shot dead, son injured by neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar village

A 50-year-old ex-sarpanch was allegedly shot dead and his son was brutally injured by their neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar’s Sultanpur village.

The deceased was Sadhu Ram. His son Sukhbir Singh has received serious injuries. In his complaint, Sukhbir said he and his father were in their fields.

“Our field neighbour, Manjeet fired shots at my father using his licensed revolver over canal water dispute. He and his aides then thrashed me with sticks and fled the spot,” he added.

A spokesman of the Hansi police said the former sarpanch and his son were rushed to Hansi civil hospital, where doctors declared Sadhu brought dead and his son was referred to a hospital in Hisar where his condition is said to be out of danger.

“We have booked Manjeet and others under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” the spokesman added.

Unidentified assailants kill farmer, injure another in Jind

A 55-year-old farmer was killed and another 50-year-old farmer received injuries after some unidentified assailants attacked them when they were sleeping in a room built in the fields at Jind’s Kakrod village on Wednesday night.

DSP Nar Singh said farmer Joginder Singh succumbed to his injuries while his aide Naseeb received injuries.

“A team of forensic science laboratory collected the evidence and the same will be sent to Karnal laboratory. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy. We have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against the unknown accused,” the DSP added.