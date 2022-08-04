Ex-serviceman looking for job loses 4.25 lakh

An ex-serviceman looking for a job was duped of ₹4.25 lakh by a security firm.

In his complaint, Harjinder Singh, 50, who hails from Shahid Bhagar Singh Nagar, said on July 19, 2019, he saw an advertisement in a newspaper about jobs for ex-servicemen.

He visited the office of the employer, Prius Security and Allied Services, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, where he met a woman, who identified herself as Shreya Rana, the daughter of a Brigadier.

After their interaction, Harjinder said he was hired as the branch manager of the company’s Jalandhar office, but was told to deposit advance security of ₹4.2 lakh, along with ₹4,500 as fee for different paper works, with an assurance that there were around 60 employees at the Jallandhar branch.

Harjinder said he paid the money and was told to visit the branch on August 1, 2019, when he will be told about his responsibilities. But when he approached the office on August 1, he was asked to wait.

After the company failed to provide him a job or refund his money, Harjinder filed a police complaint in November 2019. The company then assured him to refund his money, but failed to keep the promise. So, he filed a fresh complaint.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station on Tuesday.