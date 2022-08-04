Ex-serviceman looking for job loses ₹4.25 lakh
An ex-serviceman looking for a job was duped of ₹4.25 lakh by a security firm.
In his complaint, Harjinder Singh, 50, who hails from Shahid Bhagar Singh Nagar, said on July 19, 2019, he saw an advertisement in a newspaper about jobs for ex-servicemen.
He visited the office of the employer, Prius Security and Allied Services, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, where he met a woman, who identified herself as Shreya Rana, the daughter of a Brigadier.
After their interaction, Harjinder said he was hired as the branch manager of the company’s Jalandhar office, but was told to deposit advance security of ₹4.2 lakh, along with ₹4,500 as fee for different paper works, with an assurance that there were around 60 employees at the Jallandhar branch.
Harjinder said he paid the money and was told to visit the branch on August 1, 2019, when he will be told about his responsibilities. But when he approached the office on August 1, he was asked to wait.
After the company failed to provide him a job or refund his money, Harjinder filed a police complaint in November 2019. The company then assured him to refund his money, but failed to keep the promise. So, he filed a fresh complaint.
Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station on Tuesday.
-
Mohali: Green belt to come up on land acquired for scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal project
The 73-acre land acquired for since-scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal in Mohali will now be developed as a green belt and jogging park at a cost of ₹4 crore. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had acquired the land, spread across Chilla Khurd village and Raipur Kalan in Sectors 80 to 106, in 2013. But the Supreme Court had put a stay on the canal project in July 2017.
-
Treatment under other schemes still available for Punjab patients: PGIMER
A day after Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, stopped the treatment of patients from Punjab under the state government's Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY), the institute clarified on Tuesday that the eligible patients can still avail of free treatment under other health schemes. Launched in August 2019, Punjab government's flagship scheme AB-MMSBY provides ₹5-lakh cashless and paperless treatment cover to 39.66 lakh families in the state.
-
Nayagaon youth booked for raping minor girl
Police have booked a Nayagaon youth for raping a minor girl, who studies at the same coaching institute as him. The minor girl told the police that she lived in Chandigarh and went to a coaching institute, where she met the accused. She alleged that the boy promised to marry her and took her to his house in Nayagaon, Mohali, where he sexually assaulted her. Thereafter, he kept delaying the matter of their marriage.
-
Man dies in Sohana hotel suicide pact, wife survives
A newly married couple that had eloped from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad hanged themselves from the same ceiling fan in the room of a hotel in Sohana on Wednesday evening, police said. After eloping, they visited Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh to pay obeisance and on August 1, reached Sohana, where they rented a hotel room.
-
Name Sector-16 cricket stadium in Chandigarh after Kapil Dev, UTCA urges guv
A delegation of the UT Cricket Association met Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to name the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium after legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. During the meeting, association president Sanjay Tandon apprised Purohit of Chandigarh-born former Test cricketer Kapil Dev about his performances and contribution to the Indian cricket. Welcoming the initiative, Purohit said Kapil Dev's name was synonymous with Indian cricket and needed no introduction.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics