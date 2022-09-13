Ex-servicemen protest scrapping of GoG scheme in Punjab
The state-level event organised to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi at the Saragarhi Memorial in Ferozepur was punctuated by a massive protest by ex-servicemen over the scrapping of the Guardians of Governance (GOG) scheme on Monday.
A large number of ex-servicemen marched towards the venue with black strips on their red turbans to mark their protest over the scrapping of the GoG scheme, a flagship programme of previous Captain Amarinder Singh government to hire ex-servicemen to monitor government programmes. Due to the protest, chief guest cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari was delayed by an hour. As soon as Sarari arrived the protesters intensified their sloganeering and tried to prevent him from entering the venue.
While Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba tried to pacify the protesters, they refused to back down. Meanwhile, Sarari kept waiting in his car for nearly 40 minutes. Later, the minister and his convoy were escorted to an alternative entrance, the route to which is under the supervision of the army.
Sarari attended the event for almost an hour while policemen remained on their toes.
Cong leaders slam AAP govt
“Instead of providing jobs to people, they (AAP) have started taking away jobs. They are giving a false excuse that GoGs did not work properly,” he said in a statement, accusing the new government of doing away with their services only because the “guardians of governance” concept was brought by the previous Congress government for betterment of villages allocated to them. “Such hate politics will not do any good to the government. They will have to pay the price of such anti-people policies,” he said.
Congress releases list of 172 PCC delegates
The Congress on Monday named 172 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Punjab. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring released the names of the PCC delegates, stating that the lists have been approved by the All India Congress Committee. Another leader, whose name is not in the list, said that the state Congress chief should be asked about the criteria followed to draw the lists of delegates. Warring did not respond to calls.
Video of woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral, raids carried out in Amritsar
Swinging into action after the video of a woman purportedly under the influence of drugs went viral on social media, the Punjab Police carried out raids in Maqboolpura area, a “hotbed of drug smuggling”, and detained 15 people on Monday. They also seized 118g heroin from three of the detenues. The man recording the video is heard saying that the woman had “injected smack.”
Dragonfly and damselfly count to be held in Delhi’s biodiversity parks
The Capital's seven biodiversity parks will carry out a dragonfly and damselfly count from September 19-25 under the jurisdiction of Delhi Development Authority's biodiversity parks programme, officials said, adding they suspect the number of dragonflies, an important indicator of a functioning wetland, has been adversely impacted due to reduced rainfall this year. The count, carried out by the Bombay Natural History Society and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), led to the discovery of 25 dragonfly species.
Chandigarh: Labourer catches snatcher fleeing with his phone
A labourer chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching his mobile phone near Sector 32 on Sunday. Pankaj Kashyap, 33, of Burail village said on Sunday, he was cycling back to work in Sector 32 after having lunch at home. As he reached the Sector 32/46 dividing road, two men waylaid him. One blocked his cycle and the other snatched his phone, before fleeing towards Sector 46. His mobile phone was recovered from the accused's possession.
Parents protest over ‘hefty’ fee, lack of facilities at pvt school in Chandigarh
A group of parents on Monday staged a protest outside Ryan International School in Sector 49 alleging exorbitant fees being charged by the school and lack of facilities. The parents also submitted a complaint to the UT district education officer. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS PGIMER doctor's iPad stolen A doctor from PGIMER reported that Dr Kushang Khanda, senior resident at department of ENT, PGIMER's IPad had been stolen from the institute. A theft case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on Sunday.
