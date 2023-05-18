Teacher thrashed in Hisar; one apprehended

The Hisar police apprehended a minor boy on Thursday after his three friends intercepted the path of his ex-teacher and thrashed him on Monday.

In a viral video, while the teacher was apologising, the three youths were seen thrashing him brutally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the incident took place on Monday when an English teacher along with his student was returning home on a motorcycle after school hours.

“When the teacher reached near Ghirai village, three youths stopped him and asked him why he had scolded a youth hailing from Badhawar village, who has now changed the school. They thrashed him and made a video of the incident, besides making it viral on social media. We have apprehended the minor youth on whose directions the three youths thrashed the government school teacher and they will be nabbed soon,” the spokesman added.

In the viral video, while the teacher was apologizing, the three youths were seen thrashing him brutally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON