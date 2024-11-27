Extend storm water pipes till Mataur, deputy mayor writes to GMADA

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi while appreciating GMADA for widening of the road from Kumbra Lights to Bawa White House as well as the installation of large storm water pipes; he on Tuesday also requested the chief administrator, GMADA to extend this storm water pipe to Mataur traffic lights in coordination with Mohali MC. Bedi said that extending the storm water pipes to Mataur will be a major relief for the residents during the rainy season. (HT File)

He said that these pipes are being installed up to Kumbra lights for now.

“Along with this, rainwater drainage of Phase 7, Sector 70, Sector 71, Phase 3B2 and Mataur can be done in very less money if these pipes are laid up to the lights of Mataur. Water enters these areas from the Chandigarh side from Phase 3A causing heavy loss to people. He said that if these pipes are laid further along with the ongoing work, the people of Mohali will get a huge relief,” Bedi said.

Bedi added that the Airport Road beyond Sector 71 was elevated by GMADA due to which the water does not go forward from there and flows back. “This water reaches the houses of the residents of Sector 71 and 70. If the water is diverted from the Mataur road itself to the Kumbra side, this problem will also be solved,” the deputy mayor added.