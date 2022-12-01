External peer review concludes at Punjab Engineering College

The three-day visit of the external peer review committee to Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, concluded on Wednesday.

For the first time in its history, an external committee conducted a review of PEC to evaluate its academic and administrative functioning and prepare a roadmap for the institute. The committee members have prepared and finalised a report that will be submitted to the PEC’s Board of Governors (BoG) for further assessment.

During their three-day visit to the campus, the committee members visited various departments and labs in the campus and held interactions with students, staff and faculty members. Moreover, they visited the central facilities, including the computer centre, library, career development and guidance centre, semiconductor research facility, and central research facility.

PEC director Baldev Setia also delivered a presentation before the committee, where he highlighted strengths, shortcomings, challenges and future goals of the institute.

The review committee was chaired by Satish Kumar, chairman of Armaments Research Board, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

